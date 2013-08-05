Energizer Vision Headlight

Great value!
Really handy and great value! Has red light too which is great in the dark!
Great porduct for the price
This is an excellent head torch, very bright LEDs and comfortable head strap. For the money this is a great buy
Does what it says on the tin !
A camping essential that's very compact and easy to squash in anywhere !
Great!!
I looked at more expensive head torches but went for this one and its brilliant. Really comfortable.
Excellent product for the price
Down side is you have to switch through all the light options to turn off