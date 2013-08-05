By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Energizer Vision Headlight

  • - Lightweight and comfortable Energizer® Vision LED Headlamp works with 3 Energizer MAX® AAA batteries (batteries included)
  • - Powerful light beam reaches up to 35 meters and toggles between high or low light modes and run time with a switch
  • - Puts out up to 100 lumens with its powerful white LED headlamp technology
  • - Comfortable, washable band with pivoting headlight directs the light beam where you need it
  • - This durable headlamp resists damage from drops up to 1 meter high, for worry-free use, whether you're hiking, biking, or climbing
  • - Runs for up to 10 hours on high mode
  • Light your way out of the dark with Energizer®'s hands-free lights. Ultra comfortable and powerful, they're the perfect choice for the great outdoors.
  • FL 1 standard
  • 45 lumens, 20h, low mode
  • 200 lumens, 7h, high mode
  • 3 AAA Alkaline Batteries
  • Light made in China. Batteries made in Singapore
  • Green Dot
  • ©2019 Energizer Brands, LLC.
  • Energizer is a registered trademark.
  • Pivoting head
  • 2 modes

  • BATTERY WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. Do not swallow. If swallowed, promptly see doctor. Insert correctly (+/-), do not recharge, do not open or dispose in fire, do not mix with used or other battery type: may explode, leak and cause damage.

  • Energizer Brands, LLC,
  • St. Louis,
  • Mo 63141.
  • Energizer Trading Ltd.,
  • Sword House,
  • Totteridge Road,

  • United Company for Trading & Distribution,
  • 9, Al-Nassem St.,
  • Hadaek Al-Ahram, Giza,
  • Egypt.

  • Energizer Trading Ltd.,
  • Sword House,
  • Totteridge Road,
  • High Wycombe,
  • UK,
  • HP13 6DG.
  • www.energizer.eu
  • consumer.serviceEU@energizer.com

Great value!

5 stars

Really handy and great value! Has red light too which is great in the dark!

Great porduct for the price

4 stars

This is an excellent head torch, very bright LEDs and comfortable head strap. For the money this is a great buy

Does what it says on the tin !

5 stars

A camping essential that's very compact and easy to squash in anywhere !

Great!!

5 stars

I looked at more expensive head torches but went for this one and its brilliant. Really comfortable.

Excellent product for the price

5 stars

Down side is you have to switch through all the light options to turn off

