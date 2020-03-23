Tesco Sausage Bacon & Egg Triple
- Energy2536kJ 604kcal30%
- Fat23.7g34%
- Saturates7.0g35%
- Sugars8.1g9%
- Salt2.4g40%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 943kJ / 225kcal
Product Description
- Hard-boiled egg, pork sausage, smoked bacon, tomato relish and mayonnaise in malted brown bread.
- All day breakfast Our chefs' recipe layers pork sausage and beechwood smoked bacon with egg mayonnaise. Carefully handpacked everyday.
- All day breakfast
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Hard-boiled Egg (22%), Water, Pork Sausage (13%) [Pork, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potato Starch, Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Sage, Salt, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Beef Collagen Casing, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Wheat Protein, Yeast Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract, Coriander Extract, Sage Extract, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate)], Smoked Bacon (7%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Wheat Bran, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Red Pepper, Courgette, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Malted Wheat Flour, White Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Ground Cloves, Ground Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|943kJ / 225kcal
|2536kJ / 604kcal
|Fat
|8.8g
|23.7g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|23.5g
|63.2g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|8.1g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|4.0g
|Protein
|12.1g
|32.5g
|Salt
|0.9g
|2.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
