Duck Rim Block Refill Cool Mist

never available on tesco delivery
never available on tesco delivery
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
Contains 5-15% non-ionic surfactants, 15-30% anionic surfactants, perfume, linalool, citronellol, geraniol, coumarin, 4-(4-hydroxy-4-methylpentyl) cyclohex-3-enecarbaldehyde, 2-bromo-2-nitropropane- 1, 3-diol
110ml ℮
Danger Contains alcohols, C10-16, ethoxylated, sulfates, sodium salts; alcohols, C13-15-branched and linear, ethoxylated EO=8. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye damage. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor. Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE or doctor if you feel unwell. Wear eye protection. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. For use only in toilet bowls. As with any household product avoid prolonged skin contact with this product. Do not mix with bleach or any other household cleaners. Contains citronellol; octabenzone; 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate; nopyl acetate. May produce an allergic reaction.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020