Counter Sweet Soy Glazed Salmon Fillet

Great product
Great product
Delicious treat!
Scrumptious on the bbq!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 831kJ / 199kcal
Salmon (Fish) (97%), Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Chilli, Bell Pepper, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Parsley, Emulsifier (Xanthan Gum), Chilli Extract, Cumin, Oregano, Garlic, Black Pepper, Turmeric Extract, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Farmed in U.K., Produced in Scotland the U.K.
1 Servings
130g (min)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|831kJ / 199kcal
|1081kJ / 259kcal
|Fat
|12.8g
|16.6g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Protein
|18.9g
|24.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|1800mg
|2340mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
