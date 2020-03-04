Duck Liquid Rim Block Cool Mist
Offer
- Hygiene in the home is an essential part of everyday life, particularly when it comes to the toilet. Duck Liquid Rimblock Toilet Cleaner consistently cleans, freshens and ﬁghts limescale. With its unique action, Duck Liquid Rimblock Toilet Cleaner helps keeping your toilet fresh and clean with every flush, leaving behind a long lasting fragrance.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
- Cleans with every flush
- Fights limescale
- Long lasting freshness
- Units and refills are available in a variety of fragrances
Information
Preparation and Usage
- DIRECTIONS FOR USE:
- 1. Hold over toilet bowl, press liquid bottle into cage, ensuring the bottle cap is fully pierced. 2. Fix the cage onto the rim of the toilet making sure the platform is in flow of water. 3. Wash hands after use. 4. When empty, remove the bottle and replace it with Duck Liquid Rimblock Refill.
Warnings
- Danger
- Contains alcohols, C10-16, ethoxylated, sulfates, sodium salts; alcohols, C13-15-branched and linear, ethoxylated E0=8.
- Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye damage.
- If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor. Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE or doctor if you feel unwell. Wear eye protection. Wash hands thoroughly after handling.
- For use only in toilet bowls. As with any household product avoid prolonged skin contact with this product. Do not mix with bleach or any other household cleaners.
- Contains citronellol; octabenzone; 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate; nopyl acetate. May produce an allergic reaction.
- Contains 5-15% non-ionic surfactants; 15-30% anionic surfactants; perfume; linalool; citronellol; geraniol; coumarin; 4-(4-hydroxy-4-methylpentyl) cyclohex-3-enecarbaldehyde; 2-bromo-2-nitropropane- 1,3-diol
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
55ml ℮
Safety information
- Corrosive
DANGER Danger Contains alcohols, C10-16, ethoxylated, sulfates, sodium salts; alcohols, C13-15-branched and linear, ethoxylated E0=8. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye damage. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor. Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE or doctor if you feel unwell. Wear eye protection. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. For use only in toilet bowls. As with any household product avoid prolonged skin contact with this product. Do not mix with bleach or any other household cleaners. Contains citronellol; octabenzone; 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate; nopyl acetate. May produce an allergic reaction. Contains 5-15% non-ionic surfactants; 15-30% anionic surfactants; perfume; linalool; citronellol; geraniol; coumarin; 4-(4-hydroxy-4-methylpentyl) cyclohex-3-enecarbaldehyde; 2-bromo-2-nitropropane- 1,3-diol
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020