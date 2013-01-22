By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Parker Vector Fountain Pen Black

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Parker Vector Fountain Pen Black
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • Black Fountain Pen Medium Blister Pack
  • Refillable fountain pen with a stainless steel trim & nib
  • Moulded plastic barrel & cap in a smooth, deep black shade
  • Twin-channelled ink feed & collector system
  • Vector's style and durability make it delightfully easy for student and professionals alike to use. Focused on providing good value performance, Vector pens ensure a consistent and fluid writing experience every time.
  • 2-year warranty against product defects. Proof of purchase required.
  • Fountain pen
  • Left / right
  • Refillable
  • Medium stainless steel nib
  • Eradicable & washable blue ink
  • Nib in stainless steel for resistance and durability
  • Designed to provide an optimal writing angle for both right and left-handed writers
  • Ultra resistant scratch-free black glossy resin. Complemented with high-shine stainless steel trims
  • Colour: Black

Information

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Refillable with Parker Quink ink cartridges.
  • We recommend the use of authentic Parker inks & refills for you Parker products.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Newell Europe Sàrl,
  • Chemin de Blandonnet 10,
  • 1214 Vernier,
  • Switzerland.

Return to

  • We would love to hear from you
  • After Sales Service
  • www.parkerpen.com

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value for a fountain pen

4 stars

Looks good and does the job. Good value for money.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here