Dolmio Creamy Tomato Pouch Pasta Sauce 150G

Dolmio Creamy Tomato Pouch Pasta Sauce 150G
£ 1.55
£1.04/100g

Offer

  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Quick, tasty, but, why no tear notches?

5 stars

This has become one of my favourite pour over sauces if I want to make a quick meal. Pair with the Dolmio packs of microwave pasta, and you can be eating in only a couple of minutes. It's fresh, tastes good, is lovely and smooth, and doesn't leave me with any unpleasant aftertaste. If I had one major complaint, it's that the pouch doesn't have a tear notch, making opening it up to vent and then pour a real pain. All other microwave pouches I have used in the past have tear notches, and it just so bizarre that these particular ones don't have that convenience. By the time I've hunted out scissors, I'm often left extremely frustrated that these aren't as convenient as they could be.

