Tesco Recovery Effervescent Powder 10S

- Settles stomachs, Relieves headaches, Eases indigestion.
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before you take this product. These sachets are used for the relief of headache with queasy/upset stomach and acid indigestion, particularly when you had too much to eat or drink.
Information
Ingredients
Each 4.1 g sachet of powder contains: Paracetamol 1000 mg, anhydrous citric acid 1185 mg, sodium bicarbonate 808 mg, potassium bicarbonate 715 mg, anhydrous sodium carbonate 153 mg. Also contains: Vitamin C (ascorbic acid), aspartame (E951), sunset yellow (E110), sodium and potassium. MA Holder: Wrafton Laboratories Limited, Braunton, Devon EX33 2DL. PL 12063/0033.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Dissolve the contents of the sachet in a glass of water (150-200ml) and drink before the fizzing stops. • Adults, the elderly and children aged 16 years and over: Take one sachet every 4 hours as required. Do not take more than 4 sachets in any 24 hour period. • Do not give to children under 16 years of age.
Warnings
- Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor.,
- CONTAINS PARACETAMOL.,
- Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine.,
- Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well. Do not use this medicine after the expiry date printed on pack.,
- Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.
Net Contents
10 sachets
Safety information
