Pillsbury Chakki Atta 5Kg

£ 9.00
£1.80/kg

Product Description

  • Stone Milled Whole Wheat Flour.
  • 100% Whole Wheat Flour.
  • Serving per package : 166.
  • Pack size: 5kg

Information

Ingredients

Contains Wheat Ingrediants

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat ingredient.

Storage

Once opened store in an airtight container

Preparation and Usage

  • Making Process:
  • 1) Mix 100gm flour with 75ml water to form a soft dough. 2) Knead the dough till it is smooth. 3) Make the dough into lemon sized balls and roll out to required thickness. Keep sprinkling dry flour while rolling to avoid sticking. 4) Put the rolled dough on a pre heated pan and bake both sides till golden brown spots appear. 5) Roti is ready. Add oil or butter as desired and serve with curry. Note: Rotis will puff if kept directly on the flame for 3-4 seconds or on the pan by pressing gently with damp cloth.

Name and address

  • Imported by P&B Foods,
  • Bratford,
  • 8D4 8AE,
  • UK

Return to

  • P&B Foods,
  • Bradford,
  • BD1 8AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

5kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer ServingPer 100g
Energy 407kJ1355kJ
Protein 3.6g12.0g
Fat 0.5g1.7g
- Saturated0.1g0.4g
Carbohydrate 20.0g65.0g
- Sugars0.3g1.0g
Sodium 12mg2.5mg
Iron0.75mg2.5mg
All values are considered average--
unless otherwise indicated.--

Makes really nice soft chapati and parathas.

