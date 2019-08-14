By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hessy's 10 Hot Dogs 350G

Hessy's 10 Hot Dogs 350G
£ 1.10
£0.31/100g

Product Description

  • 10 Beechwood Smoked Frankfurters
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Meat 78%, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Stabilizers: E450, E451, Antioxidant: E301, Preservative: E250

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedOnce opened, consume within 2-3 days. These Frankfurters are suitable for home freezing and can be stored: -1 month in 2* freezer -3 months in 3* or 4* freezer Defrost before use and use within 2 days. Do not refreeze. Use by: see side of pack

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Ensure product is hot throughout before serving.
These instructions are just guidelines, because ovens power vary.

Instructions: Remove the product from the pack and place under a pre-heated grill for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally.

Instructions: Simmering: place the pack in a pan of simmering water for 2-3 minutes.

Name and address

  • Principe di San Daniele S.p.A.,
  • Via Ressel,
  • 1 - 34018 San Dorligo della Valle (TS),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • If you are not completely satisfied with this product please return it to the store. This does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy kJ 1103 / kcal 266
Fat 22 g
of which saturates 8,8 g
Carbohydrate 3,0 g
of which sugars 1,0 g
Protein 14 g
Salt 2,0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

A product that saddly doesn't represent the price.

3 stars

A product that doesn't represent it's price. Unfortunately not value for money. As very processed and when cooked very fatty. Sorry.

Awful!

1 stars

Please avoid, These are the worst I've ever bought. I threw them away.

As good as well known brand

5 stars

Cant tell the difference between these and leading brand try one chopped up with some grated cheese in a toasted sandwhich yummy

My family all enjoy these hot dogs. We've tried a

5 stars

My family all enjoy these hot dogs. We've tried a couple of other brands recently which got much less favourable comments from them. I use them chopped up in pasta dishes and most importantly they are gluten free.

