Hessy's 10 Hot Dogs 350G

A product that saddly doesn't represent the price.
A product that doesn't represent it's price. Unfortunately not value for money. As very processed and when cooked very fatty. Sorry.
Awful!
Please avoid, These are the worst I've ever bought. I threw them away.
As good as well known brand
Cant tell the difference between these and leading brand try one chopped up with some grated cheese in a toasted sandwhich yummy
My family all enjoy these hot dogs. We've tried a
My family all enjoy these hot dogs. We've tried a couple of other brands recently which got much less favourable comments from them. I use them chopped up in pasta dishes and most importantly they are gluten free.