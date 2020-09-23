By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Macaroni Cheese 400G

2.2(42)Write a review
Tesco Finest Macaroni Cheese 400G
£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2702kJ 643kcal
    32%
  • Fat22.1g
    32%
  • Saturates11.9g
    60%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2702kJ

Product Description

  • Chifferi pasta in a cheese sauce topped with cheese, tortilla and breadcrumbs with extra virgin olive oil (0.02%).
  • Cooked in a rich Cheddar sauce. Finished with crumbled tortilla chips and Red Leicester. Our creamy cheese sauce is made using tangy mature Cheddar. Blended with milk, cream and a hint of mustard until smooth and velvety. Finished off with a sprinkling of crumbled tortilla chips and Red Leicester cheese for a crunchy topping.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Pasta, Skimmed Milk, Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Single Cream (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (3.5%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cornflour, Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Mustard Powder, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Chilli Powder, White Pepper, Cumin, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Yeast.

Cooked Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water.

Red Leicester Cheese contains: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 4 ½ mins / 4 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach pack (370g**)Per 100g
Energy2702kJ730kJ643kcal174kcal
Fat22.1g6.0g
Saturates11.9g3.2g
Carbohydrate81.4g22.0g
Sugars7.8g2.1g
Fibre5.1g1.4g
Protein27.0g7.3g
Salt1.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 400g packg typically weighs 370g.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

42 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

It’s very bland it needs salt and more flavour Do

3 stars

It’s very bland it needs salt and more flavour Doesn’t deserve to be Tesco finest

Won't buy again

1 stars

Lacking in taste, bland, not worth the Finest label. And what's with the advertisement "with extra virgin olive oil (0.02%)"? 0.02% are you serious? That means 0.01g of olive oil in the whole meal.... Come on!

Don’t bother

1 stars

A runny mess & very little flavour, Not your Finest Tesco.

my 13year old granddaughter loves this mac and che

5 stars

my 13year old granddaughter loves this mac and cheese

Awful

1 stars

I was really looking forward to this but so disappointed! Completely tasteless no hint of cheese & if I'd been blindfolded I'd have no idea what it was supposed to be! The cheaper tesco version is far superior!

Disappointing

2 stars

Pasta was in asingle layer spread on the dish. The sauce was fairly tasteless. I would not purchase again and was thoroughly disappointed with this item.

Really bland - Not sure how this is their 'Finest'

1 stars

Bland. How something full of cheese can actually barely taste of cheese is impressive. I kept trying this to see if it had been a one off or the item would improve, but this is just not worth buying. There's very little taste to it.

tasty and good value

5 stars

very tasty good value nearly as good as home made

Luxury it isn’t!

1 stars

Not what I’d call luxury. Bland is the best thing I can say.

Sour

1 stars

This really isn’t very nice - it tastes sour!

1-10 of 42 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

