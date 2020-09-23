Tesco Finest Macaroni Cheese 400G

It’s very bland it needs salt and more flavour Do
It’s very bland it needs salt and more flavour Doesn’t deserve to be Tesco finest
Won't buy again
Lacking in taste, bland, not worth the Finest label. And what's with the advertisement "with extra virgin olive oil (0.02%)"? 0.02% are you serious? That means 0.01g of olive oil in the whole meal.... Come on!
Don’t bother
A runny mess & very little flavour, Not your Finest Tesco.
my 13year old granddaughter loves this mac and cheese
Awful
I was really looking forward to this but so disappointed! Completely tasteless no hint of cheese & if I'd been blindfolded I'd have no idea what it was supposed to be! The cheaper tesco version is far superior!
Disappointing
Pasta was in asingle layer spread on the dish. The sauce was fairly tasteless. I would not purchase again and was thoroughly disappointed with this item.
Really bland - Not sure how this is their 'Finest'
Bland. How something full of cheese can actually barely taste of cheese is impressive. I kept trying this to see if it had been a one off or the item would improve, but this is just not worth buying. There's very little taste to it.
tasty and good value
very tasty good value nearly as good as home made
Luxury it isn’t!
Not what I’d call luxury. Bland is the best thing I can say.
Sour
This really isn’t very nice - it tastes sour!