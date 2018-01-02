By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dad's Army Complete Collection Box

5(89)Write a review
Dad's Army Complete Collection Box
£ 14.00
£14.00/each
  • The entire collection of surviving episodes of Jimmy Perry and David Croft's classic wartime comedy based around the Home Guard in Walmington-on-Sea, which the BBC broadcast from 1969 to 1977. Includes all nine surviving episodes from Series 1 and 2 and the complete series 3-9.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

89 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value

5 stars

Dad's Army is such a good show I wanted to access it at my leisure rather than wait for favourite episodes to come round on BBC. This set of DVDs provides the answer with all the shows right from day one. The box is very good and provides easy access to all the discs. Very happy with the product.

Very good classic well worth viewing

5 stars

Bought as a Christmas present for a fan of the show, and was their best pressies ever

Husband loves it!

5 stars

It bright ensure my day to hear him laughing at the antics of Mainwaring, Jones and Pike. Quick delivery and good valuse.

Fanrastic.

5 stars

Its realy nice to be able to buy the old classics and watch them again. My 9 yr old is hooked on them aswall. Fantasti, thank you.

Dads Army box set

5 stars

Great boxset, keeps my husband busy for hours. Has all the old series as well.

Dad's Army: The Complete Collection (DVD)

4 stars

This box set was purchased for my son-in-law as a Christmas gift. He was delighted.

great box set

5 stars

I bought this for a Xmas present and they couldn't be happier with it. Especially with the never seen episodes :)

Classic Series

5 stars

I bought this fantastic box set during Black Friday.Great price conveniently delivered to store

Dads Army Complete

5 stars

Bought as a Christmas present therefore cannot comment. The five stars are for the Tesco service which was brilliant.

Simply the Greatest tv comedy show produced

5 stars

When I'm feeling a bit depressed, Dad's Army lifts the depression with a good laugh at such brilliant acting & writing - Much missed cast & writers - Thank you

1-10 of 89 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here