Little Dish 1Yr+ Chicken Pie Pie 200G

Write a review
image 1 of Little Dish 1Yr+ Chicken Pie Pie 200G
£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Chicken & Veg Pie for Toddlers
  • We make our chicken pie with British chicken and veg in a cheese sauce and top it with potato & veg mash.
  • Peas, Cheddar Cheese, Thyme and Sweet Potato
  • At Little Dish we make fresh, perfectly nutritionally balanced meals to nourish growing bodies and minds. Our nutritionist makes sure every recipe provides your toddler with just the right amount of energy, protein and fats. We make it quick and easy to give your child nutritious, fresh meals that taste as good as homemade.
  • Proper food for kids
  • Nutritionist approved
  • 1 of 5 a day
  • British chicken
  • Low salt
  • No added sugar
  • No additives or preservatives
  • Pack size: 200g
  • No added sugar
  • Low salt

Information

Ingredients

Potato, Milk, British Chicken (12%) (Chicken, Water, Cornflour), Carrot (9%), Onion, Swede, Water, Sweet Potato (3%), Sweetcorn (2.5%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (1.5%), Leek, Single Cream (Milk), Peas (1%), Fromage Frais (Milk), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Thyme, Bay Leaf, Nutmeg, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep in the fridgeFreeze before use by date. Once defrosted do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Chicken & Veg Pie is best cooked in the oven. Please do not reheat. All microwaves vary, these are guidelines only. Always test the temperature before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat your oven to 190°C (electric), 170°C (fan), Mark 5 (Gas). Take off the card sleeve and easy peel film. Put the pie on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 45 mins. When it's ready, let it rest and cool down for 2 mins before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat your oven to 190°C (electric), 170°C (fan), Mark 5 (Gas). Take off the card sleeve and easy peel film. Put the pie on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 30 mins. When it's ready, let it rest and cool down for 2 mins before serving.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • We make our meals with the utmost care but please double check for bones.

Name and address

  Little Dish,
  10a Ledbury Mews North,
  Notting Hill,
  London,
  W11 2AF.

Return to

  • Little Dish,
  • 10a Ledbury Mews North,
  • Notting Hill,
  • London,
  • W11 2AF.
  www.littledish.co.uk
  hello@littledish.co.uk
  020 3291 2409

Lower age limit

1 Years

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g200g pack
Energy (kJ/kcal)382/91764/182
Fat 3.5g6.9g
of which saturates 1.6g3.1g
Carbohydrate 8.6g17.3g
of which sugars 3.1g6.2g
Fibre 1.1g2.2g
Protein 5.8g11.6g
Salt 0.11g0.21g
Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit & veg--
Veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size--

Safety information

View more safety information

We make our meals with the utmost care but please double check for bones.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A big thumbs up from me and my boy!

5 stars

My little one loved Little Dish Chicken and Veg Pie. Smells lovely and comes with a good helping of mash with sweet potato and a plenty of chicken in a creamy sauce. The chicken is in small cubes and just melts when eaten. Very handy when you want a quick easy meal that is nutritionally balanced and free from artificial additives and preservatives. Best cooked in the oven (even from frozen) but can also microwaved. A big thumbs up from us both!

Delicious and ready in minutes

5 stars

My kids loved this meal, creamy mashed potato with lots of veg in too. Perfect weekday win.

