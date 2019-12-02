Little Dish 1Yr+ Chicken Pie Pie 200G

A big thumbs up from me and my boy!
My little one loved Little Dish Chicken and Veg Pie. Smells lovely and comes with a good helping of mash with sweet potato and a plenty of chicken in a creamy sauce. The chicken is in small cubes and just melts when eaten. Very handy when you want a quick easy meal that is nutritionally balanced and free from artificial additives and preservatives. Best cooked in the oven (even from frozen) but can also microwaved. A big thumbs up from us both!
Delicious and ready in minutes
My kids loved this meal, creamy mashed potato with lots of veg in too. Perfect weekday win.