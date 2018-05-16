Counter Grana Padano Pre Cut Portions

- Energy496kJ 119kcal6%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1654kJ / 398kcal
Product Description
- Grana Padano PDO, cheese made from unpasteurised milk.
- A fruity and nutty Italian hard cheese with a grainy texture.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).
Produce of
Produced in Italy, Using Milk from Italy
Number of uses
approx. 33 Servings
Warnings
- Made from unpasteurised milk
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30 g
|Energy
|1654kJ / 398kcal
|496kJ / 119kcal
|Fat
|29.0g
|8.7g
|Saturates
|18.0g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|33.0g
|9.9g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Made from unpasteurised milk
