Counter Grana Padano Pre Cut Portions

Counter Grana Padano Pre Cut Portions

£ 4.65
£15.50/kg

Per 30g
  • Energy496kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates5.4g
    27%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1654kJ / 398kcal

Product Description

  • Grana Padano PDO, cheese made from unpasteurised milk.
  • A fruity and nutty Italian hard cheese with a grainy texture.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).

Produce of

Produced in Italy, Using Milk from Italy

Number of uses

approx. 33 Servings

Warnings

  • Made from unpasteurised milk

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30 g
Energy1654kJ / 398kcal496kJ / 119kcal
Fat29.0g8.7g
Saturates18.0g5.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein33.0g9.9g
Salt1.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Made from unpasteurised milk

