Flash Wooden Floors Liquid 1Ltr

Excellent!
Love love love use it in my vileda spray mop, it leaves my floors sparkly clean and smelling beautiful
Excellent!
Never tried this one wood love to try and see if it works well o my wood flooring x
Excellent!
I loved the smell it so fresh,use it at work and it leaves the floor shiny and clean as well as lasting smell of freshness
Excellent!
I was nervous about using liquid on my wood floors at first, but needn’t have worried. The floor shines and has a wonderful fresh scent too.
Excellent!
This stiff smell gorgeous and is great for my floors love it
Excellent!
Fantastic product for wooden floors ,on purchasing a bottle I put it too work on my floors ,and I have to say that this leaves them clean ,nice smell but most of all shine yes I mean shine ,They were gleaming and I have finally found my product compared to ordinary flash which is great this is better as it's for wood ,I also used it on my wooden kitchen doors and they were shining so top Mark's for this and it's a multi as it can be used on any wood around the house .
Excellent!
Love the smell of lemon use this to mop my floor great cleaning liquid also for cleaning surfaces around the house.
Excellent!
Loved the smell of this floor cleaner and it also lasts forever!
Excellent!
fab item love it the best its great for cutting out dirty on floors
Excellent!
Best floor cleaner that I have found. Great on my wood floors and equally on my tiled bathroom floor. Cleans and smells good who could ask for more?