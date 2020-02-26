By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flash Wooden Floors Liquid 1Ltr

5(87)Write a review
image 1 of Flash Wooden Floors Liquid 1Ltr
£ 2.00
£2.00/litre
  • Flash Multi Purpose Cleaner is perfect for cleaning almost any hard surface in your home. Use it on the kitchen sink, greasy stovetops, even as a floor cleaner. See package for full usage instructions. A rinse is required for surfaces in direct contact with food.
  • Removes up to 100% of dirt, grease & grime
  • Flash One for All offers you a universal solution for your entire home
  • Powerful multi surface cleaning
  • Leaves intense freshness and brilliant shine
  • Cleans in cold water, saving energy
  • Available in multiple scents
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

<5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Italy

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 028 3292
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction.

87 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Love love love use it in my vileda spray mop, it leaves my floors sparkly clean and smelling beautiful

Excellent!

5 stars

Never tried this one wood love to try and see if it works well o my wood flooring x

Excellent!

5 stars

I loved the smell it so fresh,use it at work and it leaves the floor shiny and clean as well as lasting smell of freshness

Excellent!

5 stars

I was nervous about using liquid on my wood floors at first, but needn’t have worried. The floor shines and has a wonderful fresh scent too.

Excellent!

5 stars

This stiff smell gorgeous and is great for my floors love it

Excellent!

5 stars

Fantastic product for wooden floors ,on purchasing a bottle I put it too work on my floors ,and I have to say that this leaves them clean ,nice smell but most of all shine yes I mean shine ,They were gleaming and I have finally found my product compared to ordinary flash which is great this is better as it's for wood ,I also used it on my wooden kitchen doors and they were shining so top Mark's for this and it's a multi as it can be used on any wood around the house .

Excellent!

5 stars

Love the smell of lemon use this to mop my floor great cleaning liquid also for cleaning surfaces around the house.

Excellent!

5 stars

Loved the smell of this floor cleaner and it also lasts forever!

Excellent!

5 stars

fab item love it the best its great for cutting out dirty on floors

Excellent!

5 stars

Best floor cleaner that I have found. Great on my wood floors and equally on my tiled bathroom floor. Cleans and smells good who could ask for more?

1-10 of 87 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

