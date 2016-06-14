By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pritt Fun Colours 4 Pack

4.5(5)Write a review
Pritt Fun Colours 4 Pack
£ 3.50
£0.88/each

Product Description

  • Red, Green, Blue, Yellow Coloured Glue Sticks
  • Applies and dries coloured
  • Child friendly
  • www.prittworld.co.uk
  • Coloured glue in red, yellow, green and blue. Dries coloured.
  • Pritt Rainbow Sticks 4 x 10g
  • Coloured glue sticks in red, green, blue and yellow that apply and dry coloured!
  • Coloured glue allows you to see where the glue has been applied - ideal for kids
  • Adds a fun and colourful element to crafting and collages
  • Safe, solvent free and washable

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideal for gluing paper. Solvent free and washable (40°).
  • Retain this packaging for reference.

Warnings

  • Warning!
  • Choking hazard. Contains small parts. For use under adult supervision.

Name and address

  • GB - Henkel Limited,
  • CW7 3QY.

Return to

  • GB - Henkel Limited,
  • CW7 3QY.
  • +44 1606 593933
  • www.prittworld.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

4 x 10g Sticks

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning! Choking hazard. Contains small parts. For use under adult supervision.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Inspire my kids to do more homework on decoration

4 stars

My kids use this stick quite often to glue things on decoration and drawing.

Great for the kids

5 stars

Got these for the kids for the school holidays and they loved them plus it kept them really busy.

coloured pritt sticks

5 stars

really fun for kids! would highly recommend! Great for art work and brightening up the pictures of your budding artist!

Good click & collect service

5 stars

Not used product yet but v gd click & collect service. Delivered into store within days with approx 6 other items

Colourful stickiness!

4 stars

Colourful glue which is FUN but not great if you don't want the glue showing through white paper. My son had a huge amount of fun just glueing for the sake of glueing,

