Counter Tesco Mini Onion Bhaji Pick & Mix

Counter Tesco Mini Onion Bhaji Pick & Mix

£ 0.50
One mini onion bhaji
  • Energy338kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 965kJ / 230kcal

Product Description

  • Lightly spiced Indian style snack made with fresh onions and coriander.
  • Counter Mini Onion Bhajis

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion (64%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Maize, Chickpeas, Yellow Split Peas, Coriander Leaf (1%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cumin Seed, Onion Seeds, Salt, Coriander, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Red Chilli, Turmeric Powder, Cumin, Fenugreek, Wheat Starch, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Ginger, Turmeric, Garlic, Clove, Chilli, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Star Anise, Gram Flour, Fennel, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Net Contents

32 x 35g Bhajis

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mini onion bhaji (35g)
Energy965kJ / 230kcal338kJ / 81kcal
Fat9.6g3.4g
Saturates0.7g0.2g
Carbohydrate27.5g9.6g
Sugars2.2g0.8g
Fibre4.8g1.7g
Protein6.1g2.1g
Salt0.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

ridiculously small!

