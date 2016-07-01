Tesco Parcel Tape 48Mmx66m 3 Pack

It sticks
It does what it says on the can, good value and reasonable quality.
Does what it says!
Strong, so much so that I would recommend cutting with scissors and not your teeth! Managed to last a 21 hour car journey on boxes on the back of trailer without becoming unstuck!
Brown Tape
Brown sticky tape ideal for packaging boxes and parcels.
Easy and value for money
Needed this which I couldn't find in my village, very handy to have Tesco's there
Does exactly what it needs to
Good price and does exactly what it needs to. Comes on a roll which is easy to cut or tear with teeth.