By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Parcel Tape 48Mmx66m 3 Pack

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Parcel Tape 48Mmx66m 3 Pack
£ 4.00
£1.34/each

Product Description

  • Strong adhesive tape in a brown finish
  • Ideal for wrapping parcels
  • 3-pack of parcel tape, each measuring: W5cmxL660cm
  • Bopp packaging tape features bi-oriented polypropylene film backing and pressure-sensitive acrylic emulsion adhesive.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

It sticks

5 stars

It does what it says on the can, good value and reasonable quality.

Does what it says!

5 stars

Strong, so much so that I would recommend cutting with scissors and not your teeth! Managed to last a 21 hour car journey on boxes on the back of trailer without becoming unstuck!

Brown Tape

4 stars

Brown sticky tape ideal for packaging boxes and parcels.

Easy and value for money

5 stars

Needed this which I couldn't find in my village, very handy to have Tesco's there

Does exactly what it needs to

5 stars

Good price and does exactly what it needs to. Comes on a roll which is easy to cut or tear with teeth.

Usually bought next

Sellotape 50M With 5M Gold Roll

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Tesco Clear Easy Tear Sticky Tape 25Mm X 60M 2 Pack

£ 1.25
£0.63/each

Tesco Bubble Wrap Roll Medium

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Tesco Assorted White Labels

£ 1.00
£1.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here