B1729 Finest Pork Leg Joint

B1729 Finest Pork Leg Joint
£ 8.08
£7.35/kg
Per 150g
  • Energy861kJ 205kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 574kJ / 137kcal

Product Description

  • Outdoor bred boneless pork leg joint.
  • British pork leg joint with a diamond scored rind for beautifully crisp crackling Serve with roasted apples, onions and seasonal vegetables for the ultimate roast dinner with family and friends
Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 230°C / Fan 210°C / Gas 8 Remove pork from the packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Calculate the cooking time at 30 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. Place on a roasting tin in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Reduce temperature to 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 and cook for remaining time. Allow to rest in a warm place for 10-15 minutes before serving. Remove string and crackling before slicing. For best results carve across the width of the joint into slices.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

min 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 150g
Energy574kJ / 137kcal861kJ / 205kcal
Fat5.1g7.7g
Saturates1.7g2.5g
Carbohydrate1.0g1.5g
Sugars0.5g0.8g
Fibre1.0g1.5g
Protein21.2g31.8g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Goreous meat, roasted for sunday dinner and it was

5 stars

Goreous meat, roasted for sunday dinner and it was best pork I`ve had for ages!

Too salty!

3 stars

Good quality meat, but too salty for us!

