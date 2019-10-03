B1729 Finest Pork Leg Joint

Goreous meat, roasted for sunday dinner and it was
Goreous meat, roasted for sunday dinner and it was best pork I`ve had for ages!
Too salty!
Good quality meat, but too salty for us!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 574kJ / 137kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: 230°C / Fan 210°C / Gas 8 Remove pork from the packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Calculate the cooking time at 30 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. Place on a roasting tin in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Reduce temperature to 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 and cook for remaining time. Allow to rest in a warm place for 10-15 minutes before serving. Remove string and crackling before slicing. For best results carve across the width of the joint into slices.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K.
min 6 Servings
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g
|Energy
|574kJ / 137kcal
|861kJ / 205kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|21.2g
|31.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Caution: This product contains raw meat..
