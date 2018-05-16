Counter Raw King Scallop Meat Roe On

- Energy483kJ 114kcal6%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 483kJ / 114kcal
Product Description
- Raw king scallop (Pecten maximum) meat, with roe, defrosted
- King Scallop, presented with the roe on. Hand prepared in the West Country. Delicious simply seasoned and pan fried. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Scallop (Mollusc) (100%).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mollusc
Produce of
Wild caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Fishing Gear Dredges
Number of uses
1 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|483kJ / 114kcal
|483kJ / 114kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|3.4g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|22.2g
|22.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019