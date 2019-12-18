By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Counter Roast Ham On The Bone

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Counter Roast Ham On The Bone

£ 4.16
£13.87/kg

Offer

One slice
  • Energy155kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 619kJ / 148kcal

Product Description

  • Cured, cooked and roasted bone in ham made from outdoor bred pork leg meat.
  • Outdoor bred British pork leg, cooked on the bone for extra succulence

Information

Ingredients

Pork Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Prepared from 106g of Pork per 100g of Outdoor Bred Ham on the Bone.
 

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

172 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy619kJ / 148kcal155kJ / 37kcal
Fat5.8g1.5g
Saturates1.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate0.9g0.2g
Sugars0.9g0.2g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein22.4g5.6g
Salt1.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

perfedt texture juicy and great for salads

5 stars

perfedt texture juicy and great for salads

lovely ham, shame the first slice was grey...

3 stars

I had a large slice that was grey, the other 3 slices luckily were pink. I think for this price they should be cutting off the first slice and removing if it has been aired for a long time.

4 stars - slices cut unevenly - thick and thin mix

4 stars

4 stars - slices cut unevenly - thick and thin mixed, even chunks of ham. No quality control which is a pity as ham has a very nice taste, Makes serving portions difficult. ] ]

Proper ham.

5 stars

Absolutely beautiful, good to get ham on the bone delivered instead of the formed ham. Really tastes like ham and makes super sandwiches and rolls and great in salads.

