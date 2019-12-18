Tesco Finest Counter Roast Ham On The Bone

perfedt texture juicy and great for salads
lovely ham, shame the first slice was grey...
I had a large slice that was grey, the other 3 slices luckily were pink. I think for this price they should be cutting off the first slice and removing if it has been aired for a long time.
4 stars - slices cut unevenly - thick and thin mix
4 stars - slices cut unevenly - thick and thin mixed, even chunks of ham. No quality control which is a pity as ham has a very nice taste, Makes serving portions difficult. ] ]
Proper ham.
Absolutely beautiful, good to get ham on the bone delivered instead of the formed ham. Really tastes like ham and makes super sandwiches and rolls and great in salads.