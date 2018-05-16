By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Cooked Crevettes

£ 10.08
£16.80/kg
  • Energy418kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 418kJ / 99kcal

Product Description

  • King prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), shell on and head on, cooked.
  • Crevettes cooked in a shell for a firm texture and sweet flavour. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (99%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustacean

Produce of

Farmed in Vietnam

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy418kJ / 99kcal418kJ / 99kcal
Fat1.5g1.5g
Saturates0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein21.0g21.0g
Salt1.2g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

