Tesco Finest 2 Beef Beef Rump Steak

- Energy1814kJ 434kcal22%
- Fat25.3g36%
- Saturates10.8g54%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 726kJ / 174kcal
Product Description
- Aberdeen Angus beef rump steaks.
- For more information about out strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- *Matured for 28 days for succulence and rich flavour. A tender cut of British beef.
- Vacuum packed for freshness.
- Matured for 28 days for succulence and rich flavour
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove steak from all packaging. Allow steak to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.
6-10 mins
Rub or brush steak with a little oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat a heavy based frying pan over high heat for 2-3 minutes until smoking. Place steak in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes each side [rare], 3 minutes each side [medium] or 4 minutes each side [well done]. Allow steak to rest for 3 minutes before serving.
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. These instructions are given as a guideline only as steak thickness will vary slightly. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Origin UK
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
- Important
- Remove all packaging before defrosting and cooking
- Security Protected
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- www.tesco.com/finest
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (250g)
|Energy
|726kJ / 174kcal
|1814kJ / 434kcal
|Fat
|10.1g
|25.3g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|10.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|20.7g
|51.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Vacuum packed for freshness.
