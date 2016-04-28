By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crayola Colour Explosion Rainbow

Crayola Colour Explosion Rainbow
  • Colour Explosion Black (Rainbow)
  • Start drawing & colours magically appear
  • 18 different coloured pages
  • Includes stencil sheet
  • The unique clear ink marker works only with Colour Explosion black paper, revealing hidden colours behind for amazing designs! For ages 6 years and over.

Great interesting and enjoyable item!

5 stars

My granddaughter was soooo thrilled with this for her 6th birthday present

Excellent product

5 stars

Bought this for my daughter and she loved it, kept her amused for hours

Great value for money!

4 stars

I bought this as a birthday present for a friend's 5 yr old daughter. She loved it!

Imagination

5 stars

Really great, the kids loved drawing there own designs or using the templates. Very good value.

Very different

5 stars

I bought this as a little 'tank you' gift for a young boy and he was vey pleased with it.

Scratchtastic

4 stars

Kids loved these and I did to as zero mess involved.

VERY COLOURFUL

5 stars

I bought this a month ago as just an "extra" present for my daughter's 5th birthday and she hasn't got bored of it yet. Her friends love having a go too. As they write, or draw, the black page turns into lovely bright colours. Unfortunately once a page is used it cannot be used again, but for the price it keeps the children entertained for quite some time. I have bought a few extra since for presents.

really good fun

5 stars

I brought 3 of these one for all my children age 5,6 and 9 they all loved it there is no mess involved and its great to see the colours appear when they draw there pictures either from their own imagination or but using the stencils provided.

