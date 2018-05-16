ZOGGS ROLL UP ARMBANDS

Product Description
- Ideal for building water confidence
- Can be put on with ease, even when inflated
- Heavy duty PVC construction
- Zoggs Roll-Ups for ages 1-6 years are perfect for building confidence in the water. The dual air chambers feature non-return safety valves with Easy Inflate™ technology for quicker inflation and deflation. The Roll-Ups are easy to slip onto the arm and are designed to be inflated before they are put on the child. Perfect for holidays, these compact arm bands won't take up too much space in your suitcase.
- Two air chambers for safety
- Easy inflate valves for quicker inflation and deflation
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Suitable for children aged 1-6 years
Lower age limit
1 Years
Upper age limit
6 Years
