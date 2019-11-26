Felix Pouch As Good As It Looks Chicken In Jelly 100G

A plea for help from a concerned cat!
Is there something different about Felix Good as it Looks chicken cat food? My 18 month old cat ate nothing but the above but suddenly started scraping every time it was put down to her. I only buy individual sachets for the Felix ‘Good As...’ chicken. Recently, they had disappeared from the shelf at my local Tesco superstore. When they came back and I bought my usual amount, the cat wouldn’t touch them. Same happen again, and after another box became available, I bought two packets for a try out. Cat ate them instantly. Next time I bought them, same scraping and complaining. My cat is not wrong! Some batches of Felix must taste different from others. Have they changed the recipe? Anyone else having same problems?
Cat hates this food
I bought this product recently and it looks and smells dreadful and our cat will not touch it.
This product is awesome!
Really awesome: my cat approves it completely! Thanks!
My cat loves Felix it's the only one she'll eat
I've tried just about every cat food on the market, Felix is the only one she'll eat without leaving halfway through only to have the dogs finish off her dinner.
our 6 cats love felix
My 6 cats love adult chicken Felix they can not get to the dishes quick enough they absolutely love all the Felix range but i think the chicken breast so there favorite
My cats both Miaou very loudly and eat every scrap
My cats can't get enough of this and lick their bowls clean
Can't get enough!!
My cats simply adore felix! As soon as I return from shoping, they are waiting!
My cat is clucking with joy after eating this
My cat absolutely adores this product and flocks to me at feeding time and pecks at my ankles and is almost clucking with joy when devouring this product.
they love it
some love the other and some love this so i get both of them cant go wrong with felix always leaves the cats happy and fed well cant beat it thats what i say
Two of my cats love Felix
They love the chicken chunks in jelly. And won't eat any other make.