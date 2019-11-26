By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix Pouch As Good As It Looks Chicken In Jelly 100G

4.5(47)Write a review
image 1 of Felix Pouch As Good As It Looks Chicken In Jelly 100G
Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • www.catlikefelix.co.uk
  • Felix As Good as it Looks
  • ...is a range of delicious meals specially prepared with tender meaty pieces in a succulent jelly which look and smell so meaty, it looks like food you might have cooked yourself.
  • That's not all! These delicious meals is
  • A source of essential Omega 6 fatty acids.
  • The right combination of balanced minerals.
  • Contains Vitamins D&E.
  • They are full of healthy goodness to satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when fed according to the feeding guidelines on the pack.
  • 100% of your cat's daily needs - vitamins D & E, balanced minerals, source of omega 6
  • Pack size: 100G
  • Source of omega 6

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

Storage

Please store this pouch unopened in a cool, dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base of the pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide: For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 3 to 4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Moisture80%
Protein13%
Fat content3%
Crude ash2.2%
Crude fibres0.5%
Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.2%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:1 490
Vit D3:230
Vit E:17
-mg/kg:
Fe(E1):10
I(E2):0.3
Cu(E4):0.9
Mn(E5):2.0
Zn(E6):10
Technological additives:mg/kg:
E499:2 650
Additives:-

47 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

A plea for help from a concerned cat!

3 stars

Is there something different about Felix Good as it Looks chicken cat food? My 18 month old cat ate nothing but the above but suddenly started scraping every time it was put down to her. I only buy individual sachets for the Felix ‘Good As...’ chicken. Recently, they had disappeared from the shelf at my local Tesco superstore. When they came back and I bought my usual amount, the cat wouldn’t touch them. Same happen again, and after another box became available, I bought two packets for a try out. Cat ate them instantly. Next time I bought them, same scraping and complaining. My cat is not wrong! Some batches of Felix must taste different from others. Have they changed the recipe? Anyone else having same problems?

Cat hates this food

1 stars

I bought this product recently and it looks and smells dreadful and our cat will not touch it.

This product is awesome!

4 stars

Really awesome: my cat approves it completely! Thanks!

My cat loves Felix it's the only one she'll eat

4 stars

I've tried just about every cat food on the market, Felix is the only one she'll eat without leaving halfway through only to have the dogs finish off her dinner.

our 6 cats love felix

5 stars

My 6 cats love adult chicken Felix they can not get to the dishes quick enough they absolutely love all the Felix range but i think the chicken breast so there favorite

My cats both Miaou very loudly and eat every scrap

4 stars

My cats can't get enough of this and lick their bowls clean

Can't get enough!!

5 stars

My cats simply adore felix! As soon as I return from shoping, they are waiting!

My cat is clucking with joy after eating this

5 stars

My cat absolutely adores this product and flocks to me at feeding time and pecks at my ankles and is almost clucking with joy when devouring this product.

they love it

5 stars

some love the other and some love this so i get both of them cant go wrong with felix always leaves the cats happy and fed well cant beat it thats what i say

Two of my cats love Felix

5 stars

They love the chicken chunks in jelly. And won't eat any other make.

