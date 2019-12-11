By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Doritos Chilli Heatwave 6X30g

Doritos Chilli Heatwave 6X30g
£ 1.50
£0.83/100g

Offer

Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy623kJ 149kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.41g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 623kJ

Product Description

  • Chilli Heatwave Flavour Corn Chips
  • With intense flavours, full-on crunch and a Chilli Heatwave blast, Doritos are the great tasting bold snack for wherever you happen to be!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Chilli Heatwave Flavour [Sugar, Flavourings (contains Soya, Wheat), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetates), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Potassium Chloride, Soybean, Wheat, Colour (Paprika Extract)]

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Barley, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • Thumbs up or thumbs down? It's rare that we get a thumbs down, but if your Doritos experience wasn't top-notch, tell us why, where you bought your chips and send it to us:
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408

Net Contents

6 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 623kJ2076kJ
-149kcal(7%*)497kcal
Fat 7.5g(11%*)24.9g
of which saturates 0.9g(5%*)3.0g
Carbohydrate 17.8g59.3g
of which sugars 1.8g(2%*)6.1g
Fibre 1.7g5.6g
Protein 1.8g6.1g
Salt 0.41g(7%*)1.35g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Love it mate

5 stars

Absolutely mint mate, love me some great Chilli Doritos, great quality. Love getting me some Doritos on a tuesday afternoon, absolutely mint mate. Thank you very much Tesco for the Chilli Heatwave Doritos.

