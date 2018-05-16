Heinz Vegetable Mug Size Soup 300G

- Energy573kJ 135kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 191kJ
Product Description
- Vegetable Soup.
- Nothing says home like a deliciously warming bowlful of Heinz soup.
- Packed with tomatoes, peas, carrots and plenty more veggies, this timeless tasty blend has been hitting the spot for generations. We keep to our own special, trusted recipe to make sure our soup remains a family favourite - perfect with a slice of fresh, warm crusty bread or croutons. Love our Heinz Vegetable Soup as much as we do? Try our No Added Sugar range - full of warming flavour you love, with no added sugar and 25% less salt than Heinz Vegetable Soup.
- NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
- 1 OF YOUR 5 A DAY.
- LOW FAT.
- VEGETARIAN.
- ONLY TRUSTED INGREDIENTS.
- Pack size: 300G
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomatoes (22%), Carrots (11%), Potatoes (8%), Peas (4%), Pasta Tubes (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Onions (3%), Modified Cornflour, Swede (2%), Sugar, Haricot Beans, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast Extracts, Flavourings, Herb Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Put unused soup in a suitable container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in a pan.
Produce of
Made in England
Number of uses
Servings per can - 1
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- Get in touch.
- Phone 0800 5285757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Visit heinz.co.uk
- Please quote the code on the can end.
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per can
|%RI*
|Energy
|191kJ
|573kJ
|-
|45kcal
|135kcal
|7%
|Fat
|0.7g
|2.1g
|3%
|- of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.3g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|8.1g
|24.3g
|9%
|- of which sugars
|3.2g
|9.6g
|11%
|Fibre
|0.9g
|2.7g
|Protein
|1.1g
|3.3g
|7%
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.7g
|29%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
