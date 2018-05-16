By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Vegetable Mug Size Soup 300G

image 1 of Heinz Vegetable Mug Size Soup 300G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 191kJ

Product Description

  • Vegetable Soup.
  • Nothing says home like a deliciously warming bowlful of Heinz soup.
  • Packed with tomatoes, peas, carrots and plenty more veggies, this timeless tasty blend has been hitting the spot for generations. We keep to our own special, trusted recipe to make sure our soup remains a family favourite - perfect with a slice of fresh, warm crusty bread or croutons. Love our Heinz Vegetable Soup as much as we do? Try our No Added Sugar range - full of warming flavour you love, with no added sugar and 25% less salt than Heinz Vegetable Soup.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
  • 1 OF YOUR 5 A DAY.
  • LOW FAT.
  • VEGETARIAN.
  • ONLY TRUSTED INGREDIENTS.
  • Pack size: 300G
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes (22%), Carrots (11%), Potatoes (8%), Peas (4%), Pasta Tubes (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Onions (3%), Modified Cornflour, Swede (2%), Sugar, Haricot Beans, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast Extracts, Flavourings, Herb Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Put unused soup in a suitable container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in a pan.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Servings per can - 1

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch.
  • Phone 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote the code on the can end.
Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer can%RI*
Energy 191kJ573kJ
-45kcal135kcal7%
Fat 0.7g2.1g3%
- of which saturates 0.1g0.3g2%
Carbohydrate 8.1g24.3g9%
- of which sugars 3.2g9.6g11%
Fibre 0.9g2.7g
Protein 1.1g3.3g7%
Salt 0.6g1.7g29%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

