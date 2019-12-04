By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Crumbed Ham Joint 900G

Tesco Crumbed Ham Joint 900G
£ 8.00
£0.89/100g
Per 60g
  • Energy324kJ 77kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 539kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Cured and cooked formed ham joint made from selected cuts of pork leg meat, coated with gluten free breadcrumbs.
  • Dry cured. Select prime cuts dry cured for flavour, coated in a gluten free crumb.
  • Pack size: 900g
  • Pack size: 900g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (96%), Brown Sugar, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Lactate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Nitrite), Gluten Free Breadcrumbs [Rice Flour, Cornflour, Salt, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika)], Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Pork Gelatine, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/15 of ham joint (60g)
Energy539kJ / 128kcal324kJ / 77kcal
Fat2.7g1.6g
Saturates1.0g0.6g
Carbohydrate4.5g2.7g
Sugars1.6g1.0g
Fibre1.0g0.6g
Protein20.9g12.5g
Salt1.6g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--













