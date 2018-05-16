By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter German Salami

Counter German Salami

£ 2.55
£8.50/kg

per 100g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1284kJ / 310kcal

Product Description

  • Cured and smoked pork sausage.
  • German Salami

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Glucose Syrup, White Pepper, Garlic, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Filled into German non-edible casings.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy1284kJ / 310kcal1284kJ / 310kcal
Fat25.0g25.0g
Saturates10.3g10.3g
Carbohydrate1.0g1.0g
Sugars1.0g1.0g
Fibre0.3g0.3g
Protein20.0g20.0g
Salt3.8g3.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

