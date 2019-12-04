By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Amo Disinfecting Storing And Wetting 120Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Amo Disinfecting Storing And Wetting 120Ml
£ 4.00
£3.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Disinfecting, Storing and Wetting Solution
  • Sterile A
  • For all hard and gas permeable contact lenses
  • For extra comfort
  • Gentle for sensitive eyes
  • Pack size: 120ML

Information

Ingredients

Contains: PHMB 0.0005%, EDTA 0.01%

Storage

Store at room temperature

Warnings

  • Precautions
  • Do not use with soft contact lenses
  • Discard any remaining solution within 60 days after opening the bottle
  • Do not rinse your lenses or lens case with tap water
  • Do not use if tamper evident seal is broken or missing

Name and address

  • AMO Ireland,
  • Block B,
  • Liffey Valley Office Campus,
  • Quarryvale,
  • Co. Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

120ml

