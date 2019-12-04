Amo Disinfecting Storing And Wetting 120Ml

Product Description
- Disinfecting, Storing and Wetting Solution
- Sterile A
- For all hard and gas permeable contact lenses
- For extra comfort
- Gentle for sensitive eyes
- Pack size: 120ML
Information
Ingredients
Contains: PHMB 0.0005%, EDTA 0.01%
Storage
Store at room temperature
Warnings
- Precautions
- Do not use with soft contact lenses
- Discard any remaining solution within 60 days after opening the bottle
- Do not rinse your lenses or lens case with tap water
- Do not use if tamper evident seal is broken or missing
Name and address
- AMO Ireland,
- Block B,
- Liffey Valley Office Campus,
- Quarryvale,
- Co. Dublin,
- Ireland.
Return to
- AMO Ireland,
- Block B,
- Liffey Valley Office Campus,
- Quarryvale,
- Co. Dublin,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
120ml
Safety information
Precautions Do not use with soft contact lenses Discard any remaining solution within 60 days after opening the bottle Do not rinse your lenses or lens case with tap water Do not use if tamper evident seal is broken or missing
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020