Senokot Max Strength Senna 24S

Product Description
- Max Strength Senna Fruit Tablets
- - Contains natural senna
- - 2X the strength of Senokot tablets
- - Clinically proven medicine for short-term occasional constipation
- - Effective relief
- - Suitable for adults and children over 12 years
- Senokot Max Strength is an effective laxative made with natural Senna Fruit. It provides effective relief from short-term, occasional constipation.
- Laxatives do not affect the number of calories absorbed from food. This means they do not help with weight loss.
Information
Ingredients
Each Tablet contains Powdered Alexandrian Senna Fruit (Pods) (Cassia Senna L. (C. Acutifolia Delile)), and Tinnevelly Senna Fruit (Pods) (Cassia Angustifolia Vahl) equivalent to 15mg Hydroxyahthracene Glycosides, calculated as Sennoside B
Allergy Information
- Contains Lactose
Preparation and Usage
- How to Take Senokot Max Strength Tablets:
- For oral use only. Adults, the elderly and children over 12 years: swallow 1 tablet at night. Do not take more than 1 tablet in any 24hr period. Children 12 years and under: not recommended. Do not take more medicine than the carton tells you to. Senokot Max Strength Tablets usually act within 8-12 hours. If symptoms worsen, if there is no bowel movement after 3 days, if laxatives are needed every day, if abdominal pain persists, or if other symptoms persists, consult your doctor. Use for more than 1-2 weeks requires medical supervision. See enclosed leaflet for further information.
Warnings
- WARNINGS
- Do not take this product if you:
- Are allergic to any of the ingredients
- Have bowel or stomach problems
- Are pregnant or breast-feeding
- Have a kidney or heart condition
- Are under 12 years of age.
- Keep out of sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- Manufacturer and PL Holder:
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd.,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
24 x Tablets
Safety information
