Yarden Aubergine In Mayonnaise 250G

Yarden Aubergine In Mayonnaise 250G
£ 1.90
£0.76/100g

Product Description

  • Salad of aubergines
  • Aubergine Salad *
  • *RI = Reference Intakes of an average adult (8400kJ/200kcal)
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher under rabbanut Kiryat Gat inspection
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Aubergines (67%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sugar, Salt, Vinegar, Egg, Spices, Stabilizers (E415, E412), Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (E202)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs

Storage

Keep refrigerated at +4°C.Use by: see cover.

Produce of

Product of Israel

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Importer address

  • Osem UK Ltd,
  • 7-8 Hemmels Park,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Return to

  • Osem UK Ltd,
  • 7-8 Hemmels Park,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 735kJ/178kcal
Fat 17g
Of which are saturates 2.0g
Carbohydrate 4.5g
Of which are sugars 3.0g
Protein 1.0g
Salt 1.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

