By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cheesestring Attack A Snack Chicken & Cheese 99G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cheesestring Attack A Snack Chicken & Cheese 99G
£ 1.00
£10.11/kg
  • Pack size: 99G

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Dairylea Lunchables Chicken & Cheese 76.8G

£ 1.55
£20.19/kg

Fridge Raiders Roast Chicken Bites 3X22.5G

£ 1.60
£2.38/100g

Attack A Snak Ham Wrap 99 G

£ 1.00
£10.11/kg

Dairylea Dunkers Jumbo 4 X 45G

£ 2.25
£12.50/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here