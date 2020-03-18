By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Danone Activia Fusions Prune Yogurt 4X125g

3(1)Write a review
image 1 of Danone Activia Fusions Prune Yogurt 4X125g
£ 2.00
£0.40/100g

Offer

Each 125g serving contains
  • Energy518 kJ 124 kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars15.0g
    17%
  • Salt0.14g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Yogurt with Fruit Layer
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and balanced lifestyle.
  • We are on a mission to help you feel good from the inside out.*
  • We've crafted a recipe, using our 30 years of experience and our unique blend of five ferments that help create a brilliantly creamy texture.
  • Activia. Helps you feel good from the inside out.*
  • Because that's what really counts.
  • *Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
  • Exclusive live yogurt cultures
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500G
  • Calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt with Sugar (80%) (Yogurt (Milk), Sugar (2.2%)), Prune Layer (20%) (Prune (10%), Sugar (2.1%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Oligofructose, Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Phosphate))

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C.Use By: See Pots

Preparation and Usage

  • Then, we pour this smooth yogurt over a deliciously intense fruit layer. So stir it up to create your own fusion, bursting with flavour.

Name and address

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • Want to know more about our irresistible yogurts? Get in touch:
  • UK 0808-144-9451
  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • ROI 1800 949992
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

4 x 125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving% RI* (125g)
Energy (kJ/kcal)414/99518/1246
Fat (g)3.44.36
of which saturates (g)2.32.915
Carbohydrate (g)12.916.16
of which sugars (g)12.015.017
Protein (g)3.44.39
Salt (g)0.110.142
Calcium (mg) (% RI*)117 (15%)14718
*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

This is one of my favourite three flavours.

3 stars

Delicious, to me it seems a little sweeter than other Activia varieties and does not have the dramatic effect usually associated with this fruit! A favourite in our house.

