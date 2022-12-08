Tomy Pop Up Pirate Take it in turns to carefully slide swords into the barrel A wrong move pops up the pirate and loses the game For 2-4 players

Start another game by twisting the pirate down again, but remember- it will be a different hole in the barrel that makes the pirate go pop! But be careful as if you send Pirate Pete flying you're out of the game. Last surviving pirate wins Welcome aboard, me hearties! Pop-up Pirate is the classic action game that's a barrel of fun! Take turns to slide your swords into the barrel. But be careful as one wrong move will send Pirate Pete flying!

H26.5cm x W21cm x D15cm

Twist pirate Pete into his barrel and take turns to slide in the swords Batteries Included

Suitable for ages 4yrs+

