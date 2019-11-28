By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kerplunk

4.5(127)Write a review
Kerplunk
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

  • Classic nerve racking game of skill & judgement
  • Fun game for the whole family
  • For 2-4 players
  • - Marbles roll down the chute if you dislodge them
  • - 4 KerPlunkin' games
  • Test your skills and your nerves with the KerPlunk game! Is your hand steady enough to pull out the sticks without dislodging the marbles? If it isn't, they'll come rolling down the chute! Finish with the fewest marbles for the win! You can start with KerPlunked, the basic game and then move on to more challenging games like Golden Ball, Tricksy Trays and Hot Sticks. Then you and your friends can invent your own games! Can you take the nailbiting fun of KerPlunk? There's only one way to find out!
  • KerPlunk and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro.
  • Ages 5 and up. For 2 to 4 players.

Using Product Information

It's good fun

4 stars

We had this game when my sons were little. My grandson loves this but he's only 4 and thinks he's won the more marbles he ends up with!

Playing games

5 stars

Bought this for my grandsons girlfriend as they are soon to be married And needed their own one as the one they were using Was his sisters. Bought one for myself for when they visit. Great fun

Very insecure when assembled

1 stars

Bought for grandson as Christmas present, it was not very stable or robust and the 'tower' continually came apart whilst playing.

Great game loads of fun

5 stars

I brought this for my 8 year old son and he loves it

Great fun

5 stars

Great fun for all ages deffinatley helpful on a rainy day

Excellent purchase.

5 stars

Bought it for my grandson he loves it. Had great fun so far.

Fun for all ages

5 stars

I had this as a kid and had lots of fun with it. My daughter has asked for it for Christmas, looking forward to having some fun with it as it's great for all ages.

Its KerPlunk

5 stars

a perfect gift for the kids, i loved this game as a child myself so im reliving the glory with my kids.. awesome game.. such joy

Smashing game - lots of fun

5 stars

Bought this for a little girl of 5 - she loves it!

It has everything hand eye coordination, numeracy

5 stars

I am a childminder & bought this for a range of children between 3 & 10 years. An absolute hit with them all & covers so many arrears of child development, brilliant

