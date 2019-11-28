It's good fun
We had this game when my sons were little. My grandson loves this but he's only 4 and thinks he's won the more marbles he ends up with!
Playing games
Bought this for my grandsons girlfriend as they are soon to be married And needed their own one as the one they were using Was his sisters. Bought one for myself for when they visit. Great fun
Very insecure when assembled
Bought for grandson as Christmas present, it was not very stable or robust and the 'tower' continually came apart whilst playing.
Great game loads of fun
I brought this for my 8 year old son and he loves it
Great fun
Great fun for all ages deffinatley helpful on a rainy day
Excellent purchase.
Bought it for my grandson he loves it. Had great fun so far.
Fun for all ages
I had this as a kid and had lots of fun with it. My daughter has asked for it for Christmas, looking forward to having some fun with it as it's great for all ages.
Its KerPlunk
a perfect gift for the kids, i loved this game as a child myself so im reliving the glory with my kids.. awesome game.. such joy
Smashing game - lots of fun
Bought this for a little girl of 5 - she loves it!
It has everything hand eye coordination, numeracy
I am a childminder & bought this for a range of children between 3 & 10 years. An absolute hit with them all & covers so many arrears of child development, brilliant