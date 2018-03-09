GReat game
My son loved this game. Arrived quickly too in time for his birthday
Great present
I bought this game for my niece's birthday present and she loves it. It is a game that has been around for a long time and has stood the test of time.
Fun for hours!
Bought this for my son's 5th birthday. Easy to assemble and he loves playing it.
Good fun
Bought this for 5 years old son. Simple game but he enjoys. Good quality and quick service from tesco as always.
Buckaroo game
Great Family game. The kids really enjoy playing it.
Good Fun!
A great simple fun game, quick and easy to set up. Difficulty level can be adjusted depending of age/skill of players.
A Great Little Game That's Been Around For Years
I wanted to buy a game that would definitely keep my over active Grandson occupied during the Holiday Festivities & my goodness this game was a godsend. Thank you Hasbro
just as l remember from MY childrens times
bought the buckaroo for our grand daughter and it was just as great as it was with my children
Fab game ! My son loves it
Got this for Xmas for my son who is 4 and he just loves it . Defiantly one of the best buys this Christmas ! Can't go wrong for the price either !
Great Christmas game
Kept all the kids occupied at Christmas even the little ones liked it