Tesco Cream Linen Feel Table Cover 180X118cm

Tesco Cream Linen Feel Table Cover 180X118cm
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

  • Cream
  • FSC® certified
  • L180xW120cm
  • For the perfect table covering choose this quality Cream tablecover. 1 tablecover per pack. 120cm wide x 180cm long. Premium quality, disposable tablecover. Because of it's unique heavyweight tissue based material it is ideal for table covering. The FSC® label ensures that the wood used to make the tablecover comes from well-managed certified forests. Certified forests are managed in a way that meets the social, economic and ecological needs of present and future generations.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

lovely look to it

4 stars

Bought these for my Granddaughter's christening table, they looked lovely and were really good value

