Cesar Beef & Turkey In Gravy 150G
Product Description
- With Tasty Beef & Turkey in Gravy Complete pet food for adult dogs.
- CESAR® dog food recipes are healthy and 100% complete
- Cesar Country Kitchen wet dog food for Adult dogs
- Quality pet food made with carefully selected ingredients
- 150g Beef and Turkey in Gravy dog food tray
- Dog food contains no artificial colours or flavours
- A range of rustic and hearty dishes with a lovingly homemade feel.
- Seasoned with herbs and a delicious sauce, they will turn his mealtimes into moments of joy for him… and for you.
- And because all CESAR® recipes are healthy and 100% complete, your dog can enjoy them as often as you like.
- At CESAR®, we understand how the experiences you share with your dog bring you closer together.
- CESAR® has created a collection of 100% delicious and 100% complete high quality recipes your dog will love so much... that his mealtimes will be moments of joy for you to share.
- Delicious and healthy 100% complete dog food for 100% joyful mealtimes
- CESAR® Country kitchen is a range of rustic and hearty dog food dishes with a lovely homemade feel
- 150g dog food tray with chunks in gravy and vegetables, seasoned with herbs and a delicious sauce
- Quality pet food made with carefully selected ingredients
- Delicious dog food recipes made with no added sugars, no artificial colours or flavour
- Pack size: 0.15KG
- No added sugars
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (45%, including 4% Beef, 4% Turkey), Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetables
Storage
Serve food at room temperature.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see tear flap or tray side.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: A 5kg dog requires 2 1/2 trays daily, a 7kg dog 3 trays daily, a 10kg dog 4 trays daily. We recommend to feed a mix of wet and dry food. Allow a transition phase and adjust amounts according to your pet's needs. For overweight dogs reduce daily amount. For more information on feeding your dog, please contact our Consumer Careline. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature.
- 91 kcal/100g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- GB: Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9 DR.
- IRL: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- GB: Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9 DR.
- 0800 9523727
- www.uk.cesar.com
- IRL: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.cesar.ie
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|9
|Fat content:
|5.5
|Inorganic matter:
|2
|Crude fibres:
|0.3
|Moisture:
|81
|Vitamin D3:
|150 IU
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|0.39 mg
|Cupric sulphite pentahydrate:
|4.1 mg
|Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:
|10 mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|5.6 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|44.5 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
