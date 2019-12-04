Quorn Sausages 250G

- Energy522kJ 125kcal8%
Product Description
- Meat free Sausages, and made with Mycoprotein™
- Always a family favourite, Quorn Veggie Sausages are perfect to add your choice of recipes. Deliciously versatile, these sausages can be served up for kids teatime with pasta and tomato sauce, or in a warming sausage casserole.
- Producing Mycoprotein™ uses less land and water than animal protein production, so it's better for the planet too!
- Proudly meat free
- Satisfyingly simple
- High in protein and fibre
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 250g
- High in protein
- Low in saturated fat
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein™ (41%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Onion, Rusk (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt), Natural Flavouring, Casing (Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate, Cellulose, Modified Starch), Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Flour, Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate), Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Seasoning [Herbs (Sage, Parsley), Rapeseed Oil], Pea Fibre, Barley Malt Extract, Natural Caramelised Sugar
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain Mycoprotein™, Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein™ is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people
Storage
Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of the pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours.Quorn™ Sausages can be frozen on day of purchase & kept for up to 3 months. Do not refreeze once thawed. Use By: See Front of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results Hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently. If cooking from frozen, cook for 14 minutes.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Brush with a little oil. Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf. If cooking from frozen, cook for 18 minutes.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Return to
- We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
- Please return all packaging (UK only) to
- Quorn Customer Services,
- Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com
Net Contents
6 x 250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(pan fried) Per 100g:
|(pan fried) Per 2 Cooked Sausages:
|Energy :
|647kJ
|522kJ
|-
|155kcal
|125kcal
|Fat :
|5.2g
|4.2g
|of which saturates :
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate :
|15.1g
|12.2g
|of which sugars :
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Fibre :
|5.5g
|4.4g
|Protein :
|8.9g
|7.2g
|Salt :
|1.1g
|0.9g
