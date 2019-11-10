By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wilkinson Sword Finest Bristle Shaving Brush

3(14)Write a review
Wilkinson Sword Finest Bristle Shaving Brush
£ 3.50
£3.50/each
  • Wilkinson Sword Shaving Brush is a timeless classic that's designed to provide a smooth, close shave.
  • - Ideal for a traditional close shave
  • - Bristles create a thick lather that coat the face and lifts facial hair away from the skin
  • - Fine bristles are soft to the touch and gently exfoliate skin
  • Wilkinson Sword Sharpening Your Style Since 1772

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Wash the brush well with warm water after use.
  • 2. Never keep the brush wet for long.
  • 3. Do not use strong disinfectants or detergents - water is sufficient.

Distributor address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • D-42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.wilkinson-sword.com

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

14 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Really good.

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago so haven't been using it long , but so far its brilliant . A thick full brush and hasn't lost one bristle in the time i've been using it.

Unsure who is losing bristles faster....

1 stars

Only had it a week, and every shave there are many bristles falling out of the brush. I'm sure if I cut them to stubble length, the brush has lost more than my face has.

Mr Ray Jenkin

1 stars

My wife bought this brush for me last Christmas. I didn't start using it straight away but i have been using it for a few months now. Although I have been at pains to dry it with a soft cloth and to hang it upside down in a plastic holder so that the bristles are not resting on the shelf, it is moulting . This is getting steadily worse. This morning the plughole looked as though I had been plucking a guinea pig,

Not good quality.

2 stars

The bristles keep coming out which is very annoying. Wasn’t expecting this from a Wilkinson’s product. Wouldn’t buy again.

Very Good Quality inexpensive brush

5 stars

I was looking for an inexpensive brush for my travels.I was so impressed this has now replaced my more expensive omega which is now in my travel bag.

Not such a good brush

2 stars

Nice bristles but after a few months the sink was blocked because they were falling out. I carried on and they continued to fall out. Sadly not a brush I can recommend.

Nice feel

5 stars

Love the smooth bristles and how easy it is to froth up the foam and brush it all over.

Loss of bristle

1 stars

I bought this brush a month ago and every time I use it it sheds bristles. it will no longer laver up.

not great

3 stars

I bought this brush approx 6 months ago after my old brush bristles were becoming more and spread (not a nice ball shape) having used the same for 15yrs, I replaced this with the new wilkinson sword brush, I will be suprised if it lasts to Christmas the rate it loses bristles, I will be looking for an alternative.

Return to wet shaving

5 stars

After decades of shaving with an electric razor, I returned to wet shaving a few weeks ago. Bought this brush and am amazed at how good it is. It lost a couple of bristles when used for the first time and that was all. It is a

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Wilkinson Sword Classic Razor Handle & 5 Blade

£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Wilkinson Sword Quattro Titanum Razor Plus 8 Blades

£ 12.00
£1.50/each

Gillette Skin Guard Sensitive Shaving Gel 200Ml

£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Tesco Cube Soap Dish White

£ 2.50
£2.50/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here