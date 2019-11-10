Wilkinson Sword Finest Bristle Shaving Brush

Really good.
I bought this a few weeks ago so haven't been using it long , but so far its brilliant . A thick full brush and hasn't lost one bristle in the time i've been using it.
Unsure who is losing bristles faster....
Only had it a week, and every shave there are many bristles falling out of the brush. I'm sure if I cut them to stubble length, the brush has lost more than my face has.
Mr Ray Jenkin
My wife bought this brush for me last Christmas. I didn't start using it straight away but i have been using it for a few months now. Although I have been at pains to dry it with a soft cloth and to hang it upside down in a plastic holder so that the bristles are not resting on the shelf, it is moulting . This is getting steadily worse. This morning the plughole looked as though I had been plucking a guinea pig,
Not good quality.
The bristles keep coming out which is very annoying. Wasn’t expecting this from a Wilkinson’s product. Wouldn’t buy again.
Very Good Quality inexpensive brush
I was looking for an inexpensive brush for my travels.I was so impressed this has now replaced my more expensive omega which is now in my travel bag.
Not such a good brush
Nice bristles but after a few months the sink was blocked because they were falling out. I carried on and they continued to fall out. Sadly not a brush I can recommend.
Nice feel
Love the smooth bristles and how easy it is to froth up the foam and brush it all over.
Loss of bristle
I bought this brush a month ago and every time I use it it sheds bristles. it will no longer laver up.
not great
I bought this brush approx 6 months ago after my old brush bristles were becoming more and spread (not a nice ball shape) having used the same for 15yrs, I replaced this with the new wilkinson sword brush, I will be suprised if it lasts to Christmas the rate it loses bristles, I will be looking for an alternative.
Return to wet shaving
After decades of shaving with an electric razor, I returned to wet shaving a few weeks ago. Bought this brush and am amazed at how good it is. It lost a couple of bristles when used for the first time and that was all. It is a