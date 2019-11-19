By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Original Beauty Cream Bar

4.5(97)Write a review
Dove Original Beauty Cream Bar
£ 0.45
£0.45/100g
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

97 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great for sensitive skin!

5 stars

I bought this to use for handwashing after developing rashes and very sore skin from using antibacterial handwashes. It's great to use if you have eczema and smells really nice. It left my hands very smooth!

It's a MUST have

5 stars

Tried this on the off chance that it might help my skin and stop it feeling so irritated. I am in love with this product and have brought it numerous times since then. I use it every day on my face and body and my skin looks and feels amazing.

Dove Beauty Cream Bar

4 stars

It is a soap I have come to like, i tried it and have realize its creamy and moisturize my skin.

Has palm oil

1 stars

I've used this soap for the last 15 years, never had a problem with it and always have had super smooth skin. However, as I start on my journey to be more environmentally friendly I will have to stop using this as it has palm oil in it. What a pity.

Love dove

5 stars

I use this product all over, face included. Makes my skin feel soft, smooth and squeaky clean. Only downside is that i craved the smell of this so bad in both my pregnancies, I had to physically stop myself eating it.

Dove beauty bar , pink

5 stars

I was very sceptical about using this soap , but it’s a little miracle ! From the first use on my face I could see a huge difference . Skin feels plump and moisturised , has a lovely glow . Now my daily staple ! Love it ! Thank you x

Moisture tastic

5 stars

Well what can I say about this product? It has saved my skin from drying out in the heatwave weather. I have very dry skin which tends to flake very quickly after being exposed to the sun, however using this lovely creamy dove soap on a daily basis when showering my skin has reduced its flaking and started to keep an amazing suntan which I can’t believe. The soap is creamy and feels thick and smooth when applying to my skin and definitely increased the moisture retention in my normal dry skin. I gave the second bar to my mum and dad to use. Love love love this product and will be buying this again. I have also started to buy other dove products to see if they are also as good. Can’t recommend enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

smells lovely

5 stars

I think this soap is really smooth and smells nice on your skin. The bar doesn't dry out and crack and it keeps its smooth shape. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove isn't just any old soap

4 stars

I was prepared to be unimpressed when I tried Dove Original Beauty Cream Bar. I figured this would dry my hands out like soap normally does. However, I was pleasantly surprised. My hands didn't become scaly after using this. This will become a staple in my house now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove love - will replace shower gel

5 stars

I've never used Dove's Original Beauty Cream Bar before and I have to say it's a complete revelation! I love my luxurious baths and usually use shower gels but this Dove bar works beautifully on my skin and creates a lovely lather. It makes my skin feel so soft after and it smells rather dreamy too. A cute detail is the motivational messaging on the bars - mine says 'Smile' which does pick you up every time you use it. Another beauty of the bar is that unlike some soap, it doesn't create a frothy mess after you use it - it dries and is ready to go for the next time. I will not be going back to shower gel! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

