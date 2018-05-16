Counter Pilgrims Choice Mature Cheddar

Product Description
- Pilgrims Choice Mature Cheddar
- Like you, we think the world should be packed full of flavour.
- We're anti-bland and pro-punchy, in cheese and in life. It's how we think, act and it's how our cheddar will always taste.
- Our Mature Cheddar is rich, smooth and wonderfully well rounded.
- No matter whether you're a cheese lover, a taste enthusiast or a midnight fridge raider, we promise to always strive to fill your life with flavour with the unapologetic, unashamed, unmistakable taste of Pilgrims Choice.
- Pilgrims Choice. Fill your life with flavour.
- Fill your life with flavour with this timeless classic. Pilgrims Choice Mature Cheddar is delicious pre-grated cheddar with a smooth texture and lasting flavour
- Smooth & rich
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Cheddar Cheese (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Produce of
Produced in the UK, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia, using milk from the UK, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Try it crammed into a toastie, oozing in a mac n'cheese or cut a slab and wedge it into your next burger.
- Serve at room temperature.
Name and address
- Ornua Foods,
- Sunnyhills Road,
- Leek,
- Staffordshire,
- ST13 5SP.
Return to
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1725
|Energy (kcal)
|416
|Protein (g)
|25.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|0.1
|of which sugars (g)
|0.1
|Fat (g)
|34.9
|of which saturates (g)
|21.7
|Salt (g)
|1.8
