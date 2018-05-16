By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Pilgrims Choice Mature Cheddar

Product Description

  • Pilgrims Choice Mature Cheddar
  • For delicious recipes, visit www.pilgrimschoice.com or join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
  • Like you, we think the world should be packed full of flavour.
  • We're anti-bland and pro-punchy, in cheese and in life. It's how we think, act and it's how our cheddar will always taste.
  • Our Mature Cheddar is rich, smooth and wonderfully well rounded.
  • No matter whether you're a cheese lover, a taste enthusiast or a midnight fridge raider, we promise to always strive to fill your life with flavour with the unapologetic, unashamed, unmistakable taste of Pilgrims Choice.
  • Pilgrims Choice. Fill your life with flavour.
  • Fill your life with flavour with this timeless classic. Pilgrims Choice Mature Cheddar is delicious pre-grated cheddar with a smooth texture and lasting flavour
  • Smooth & rich
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Produce of

Produced in the UK, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia, using milk from the UK, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Try it crammed into a toastie, oozing in a mac n'cheese or cut a slab and wedge it into your next burger.
  • Serve at room temperature.

Name and address

  • Ornua Foods,
  • Sunnyhills Road,
  • Leek,
  • Staffordshire,
  • ST13 5SP.

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)1725
Energy (kcal)416
Protein (g)25.4
Carbohydrate (g)0.1
of which sugars (g)0.1
Fat (g)34.9
of which saturates (g)21.7
Salt (g)1.8

