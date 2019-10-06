By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Red Kidney Beans No Added Sugar Or Salt 210G

Tesco Red Kidney Beans No Added Sugar Or Salt 210G
£ 0.40
£3.08/kg
One can
  • Energy608kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 468kJ / 111kcal

Product Description

  • Red kidney beans in water.
  • MILD & VERSATILE Sorted for quality, ready for a hearty chilli
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Red Kidney Beans, Water, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 mins, 900W 1½ mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl, ensuring water covers beans, and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W) ½ minute (900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3 - 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.
Time 3-4 minutes

Produce of

Produce of the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

130g

Net Contents

210g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne can (130g)
Energy468kJ / 111kcal608kJ / 145kcal
Fat0.8g1.0g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate13.5g17.6g
Sugars0.7g0.9g
Fibre9.6g12.5g
Protein7.7g10.0g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Not as good as the previous organic kidney beans

1 stars

I really miss the Organic Kidney beans and Chick peas in water in the cardboard carton .

Unedible

1 stars

Unedible,tastes like pebbles,bad show Tesco.

