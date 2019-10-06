Tesco Red Kidney Beans No Added Sugar Or Salt 210G

Not as good as the previous organic kidney beans
I really miss the Organic Kidney beans and Chick peas in water in the cardboard carton .
Unedible
Unedible,tastes like pebbles,bad show Tesco.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 468kJ / 111kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Red Kidney Beans, Water, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 2 mins, 900W 1½ mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl, ensuring water covers beans, and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W) ½ minute (900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3 - 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.
Time 3-4 minutes
Produce of the U.K.
1 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
130g
210g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One can (130g)
|Energy
|468kJ / 111kcal
|608kJ / 145kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|13.5g
|17.6g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|9.6g
|12.5g
|Protein
|7.7g
|10.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
