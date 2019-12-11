By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Beef Bone In Rib Joint Loose

5(1)Write a review
Counter Beef Bone In Rib Joint Loose
£ 28.18
£11.50/kg

  Energy2631kJ 634kcal
    32%
  Fat49.5g
    71%
  Saturates18.8g
    94%
  Sugars0g
    0%
  Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ / 253kcal

Product Description

  • Bone In Rib Roast
Information

Produce of

Produced in U.K.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1052kJ / 253kcal2631kJ / 634kcal
Fat19.8g49.5g
Saturates7.5g18.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.8g47.0g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious want more

5 stars

Excellent third Christmas I have had this and cooks lovely with delicious gravy . Rib roast is the best beef cut.

