Tesco Cherry Pie Each

4.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Cherry Pie Each
£ 1.25
£1.25/each
1/6 of the pie
  • Energy1007kJ 240kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1158kJ / 276kcal

Product Description

  • Morello Cherry Pie
  • Lattice topped shortcrust pastry filled with sour Morello cherries for a sweet, tangy pie.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cherry (29%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Margarine, Water, Caster Sugar, White Sugar, Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt.

Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: May contain cherry stones

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

522g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1158kJ / 276kcal1007kJ / 240kcal
Fat11.2g9.7g
Saturates4.4g3.8g
Carbohydrate40.5g35.2g
Sugars18.1g15.7g
Fibre1.3g1.1g
Protein2.6g2.3g
Salt0.3g0.2g

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: May contain cherry stones

8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Perfect.

5 stars

Perfect for me with tinned fruit.

Delicious

5 stars

This recipe for cherry pie is perfect. The price and the taste is just right, crust allowed for further heating up without burning and filling just right. Keep this recipe. Accompanied by pistachio kulfi.

Excellent value cherry pie

5 stars

Very tasty pie, full of sweet cherries, nice pastry texture, plenty for four serving.

I love cherry pie this one is really,really nice.T

5 stars

I love cherry pie this one is really,really nice.Thank you Tesco.

Disgusting chemical aftertaste - don't even try it

1 stars

Disgusting chemical aftertaste - don't even try it. Stodgy and way too much pastry. It arrived smashed with pie filling oozing out in the deliverer's box.

Fabulous! Delicious pastry - just like home-made.

5 stars

Fabulous! Delicious pastry - just like home-made.

Divine

5 stars

So,so, so succulent and chunky. Tastes homemade.

Quite often the crust is too overcooked. Looks al

4 stars

Quite often the crust is too overcooked. Looks almost burnt.. Would benefit from more fruit filling too.

