Counter Salmon Fillet

Counter Salmon Fillet

£ 3.55
£14.80/kg

Per 100g
  • Energy927kJ 222kcal
    11%
  • Fat14.2g
    20%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 927kJ / 222kcal

Product Description

  • Atlantic Salmon (Salmo salar) fillet portion, skin on and bonless, defrosted.
  • Responsibly sourced from waters off the coast of Norway or Scotland. Why not try making your own Teryaki marinade and pair with simple steamed rice and tenderstem broccoli. Source of Omega 3. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Fish) (100%).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Farmed in U.K., Scotland, Norway

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlPer 100g serving
Energy927kJ / 222kcal927kJ / 222kcal
Fat14.2g14.2g
Saturates2.0g2.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.6g23.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)2400mg2400mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, skin removed.--

