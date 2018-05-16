By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Laurel Farm Cheshire Cheese

£ 2.10
£7.00/kg

Per 30g
  • Energy474kJ 114kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1581kJ / 381kcal

Product Description

  • White Cheshire Cheese.
  • A moist, crumbly and silky textured cheese with a fresh distinctive flavour. Made by hand at Joseph Heler Cheese, Laurels Farm.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

83 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1581kJ / 381kcal474kJ / 114kcal
Fat31.8g9.5g
Saturates21.1g6.3g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.7g7.1g
Salt1.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

