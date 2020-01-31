Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 4X1 Litre

Very flat with nasty chemical taste
Won't buy again. Where's the fizz? Strange granular chemical flavour. Spend a bit more money and don't spoil your gin!
Good for the price
I’ve been buying this for years. Great for everyday gins and you can save the expensive, posh tonics for the expensive, posh gins. Prefer the plain to the flavoured variety.
Excellent value for money
Good quality product with just the right fizz that lasts the duration a drink mixer should at a price considerably less than supposedly market leader “ Fever “