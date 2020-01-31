By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 4X1 Litre

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 4X1 Litre
£ 1.50
£0.04/100ml
of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Carbonated low calorie Indian tonic water with sweeteners.
  • SUBTLY BITTER & ZESTY Made for mixing, with a hint of citrus flavour Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks and mixers for decades. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Flavourings (contains Quinine Hydrochloride), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap.

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled Wrap. Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

4 x 1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy7kJ / 2kcal16kJ / 4kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap.

Very flat with nasty chemical taste

2 stars

Won't buy again. Where's the fizz? Strange granular chemical flavour. Spend a bit more money and don't spoil your gin!

Good for the price

4 stars

I’ve been buying this for years. Great for everyday gins and you can save the expensive, posh tonics for the expensive, posh gins. Prefer the plain to the flavoured variety.

Excellent value for money

4 stars

Good quality product with just the right fizz that lasts the duration a drink mixer should at a price considerably less than supposedly market leader “ Fever “

